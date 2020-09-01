Motorola continues “affordable 5G” approach with One 5G

Motorola announced its new 5G phone positioned in the middle segment. The Motorola One 5G, a different version of the Moto G 5G Plus, will first meet with users in the USA. Although the exact price of the phone, which attracts attention with its public flash, is not disclosed, it is stated that it will be sold for less than $ 500.

The One 5G has a total of six cameras, four at the rear and two at the front. In the front, the 16-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. The other camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

The 48-megapixel main camera on the back of the phone is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The key difference between Moto 5G Plus and One 5G stands out as the ring flash in the One 5G. This ring flash supports the main dual LED flash next to the camera module. Although there is no information about the processor of the One 5G, it is thought that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is used at the heart of the phone.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch CinemaVision LCD screen. This screen with 21: 9 aspect ratio offers Full HD + resolution. The refresh rate of the screen is 90Hz. The 5000 mAh battery provides the phone with the energy it needs. This battery has 20W fast charging support.



