Motorola confirms Edge S brings Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm announced on Tuesday (19) its newest bet for the basic flagship market, the Snapdragon 870. The new chip is basically a turbocharged version of last year’s Snapdragon 865 Plus, bringing identical specifications, but an increase in speed from its most powerful core, going from 3.1 GHz to 3.2 GHz. The company even announced that companies like Xiaomi and OnePlus will launch devices equipped with the novelty.

motorola announced that it will launch the world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and Motorola edge s will officially appear on January 26. pic.twitter.com/UfKIk6ssC5 — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) January 19, 2021

Now, through Twitter, Motorola has confirmed that it will be the first manufacturer to debut the new chip, with the already highly speculated Motorola Edge S. Code-named Nio, the Edge S has already starred in numerous leaks, which curiously have already pointed out the presence of a Snapdragon 865 Plus as its chipset.

The news confirms some recent leaks that indicated that the new Motorola smartphone would use a chip hitherto unannounced from the 800 family. Unfortunately, the announcement does not provide details about other specifications of the device, but other leaks have already given us an idea of ​​what to expect, including in design.