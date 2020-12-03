Motorola Capri series was leaked without being introduced!

The technical specifications of the phones that Motorola planned to release under the names Capri and Capri Plus were leaked before they were introduced. While the phone is expected to appear in the first quarter of 2021, it was not surprising that it was previously leaked. The phone that has already come under the code name Nio before has appeared as “Capri”. Here are the Motorola Capri series and its leaked specifications:

Motorola Capri series and what we know about

We announced that Motorola is working on a flagship phone named Nio. It was said that the phone, where the Snapdragon 865 will be located, will appear in the first quarter of 2021. The phones leaked by Technik News are said to be in front of the user with the name Capri.

Let’s take a look at the expected features of the phone. It is reported that the Capri model will primarily have an HD Plus resolution of 720 × 1600 pixels and a 60 Hz screen refresh on the screen side. The device, which is expected to have a Snapdragon 460 processor, is said to offer 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

There will be an 8 Megapixel camera on the front camera side and a quad camera on the back. The main camera will be 48 Megapixels, ultra wide-angle camera 8 Megapixels and two 2 Megapixel macro and depth sensors.

This was for the regular version of the phone. The Motorola Capri Plus model will have a 90 Hz screen that supports HD Plus resolution. It is reported that it is not known which processor to use on the phone, but the phone will have two variants. In the form of 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage.

As can be expected, it will reveal the difference of being a Plus model on the camera side. The front camera will have a 13 Megapixel camera, while there will be four cameras on the back. The 64 Megapixel main camera will be accompanied by a 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2 Megapixel depth sensor and a 2 Megapixel macro camera.

Although the battery size of the phones is not yet known, it is reported that the phones will come with dual SIM card support.



