Motorola Black Friday, 5G mobile phone and 40% off

The smartphone is no longer just any device, since it concentrates today a wide variety of functions and tools that make it extremely useful for anyone – that’s why it doesn’t make sense to have a device that is out of date. If your phone is in need of an update, Motorola has the right upgrade for you.

The recently launched Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + attract attention for several reasons, especially for being the first models prepared for the 5G in Brazil, bringing the concept of innovation from motorola. In addition, they offer performance that pleased most of those who tried smartphones.

Motorola invited us to talk about these two devices and the brand action for Black Friday, in which it will be offering up to 40% discount on several smartphone models, including launches.

Constant innovation

Motorola’s new smartphones highlight the constant innovation the company has been employing in its devices. It is good to remember that the company was the pioneer in the segment of intermediaries, as well as the first to launch a mobile phone with foldable screen in Brazil, the Motorola RAZR.

With Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge +, the company takes the lead again, offering the first devices compatible with 5G technology in the country. For future Motorola Edge owners, there is a 5G network already available in more than 14 municipalities and some operators.

That is, this is the best time to buy a smartphone prepared for the new generation of telecommunications. During Black Friday, these devices will be offered at very attractive prices.

Above-average performance

In a satisfaction survey on Motorola’s new smartphones, 75% of consumers revealed that performance is one of the aspects that most calls attention in launches. This means that Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + do not disappoint when it comes to performance, offering speed above average.

The Motorola Edge is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, one of the fastest on the market. In addition, it has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This set is already sufficient to serve practically all levels of users.

The Motorola Edge + is even more powerful, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 12 GB of RAM. The 256 GB of internal storage completes the package and takes the model to levels occupied by very few devices.



