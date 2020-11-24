Motorola Announces Entry Level Flag Phone Moto E7

Motorola announced its new entry-level phone, the Moto E7. The phone, which is almost impossible to play games, is designed to run simple applications. The price of the phone that will be released in the coming days is the kind that will make you smile.

Unable to reach the desired point in the smartphone industry, Motorola announced a new smartphone at an event it organized. Named as “Moto E7”, this smartphone has entry-level features and is also very affordable.

The Moto E7 has a 6.5-inch Max Vision display that offers HD + resolution. On this notched screen, there is a front camera offering 5 MP resolution. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the phone with the Motorola logo, as the company traditionally designed.

Motorola’s new entry-level phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. This power is supported by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space. Users can expand the storage space of the phone if they wish. While Android 10 welcomes us by the operating system, the phone has a 4000 mAh battery.

On the back of the phone, we see the double camera setup designed as a square. This camera setup includes a 48 MP main camera and a macro camera offering 2 MP resolution. In the camera setup of the phone, four-in-one four-pixel technology is preferred.

Moto E7 specifications

Display: 6.5 inches large HD + (1600 x 720 pixels), IPS LCD

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Front Camera: 5 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C



