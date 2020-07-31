Motorola, Android 10 beta version in Brazil

Unlike other companies, which normally establish a well-defined timetable for updating the operating systems of the devices, Motorola conducts, before any implementation, limited public tests based on invitations – and, this time, Brazilian consumers will be able to check the arrival from the beta version of Android 10 to the Motorola One Zoom and Moto G8 Plus devices.

Remember that this is a good indication that the final version is about to come out, since the firmware is usually mature enough to be considered stable. In the case of One Zoom, which originally carries Android Pie, the QPH30.29-Q3-28-13 version comes with the July 2020 security patches. In addition, the Moto G8 Plus announces that the novelty fixes bugs.

Despite the promising warnings, keep in mind that beta versions may contain critical errors. Therefore, updating on devices for daily use is not recommended.

Anyway, once all problems are identified and corrections are applied, it may be that, in the near future, everyone can safely enjoy Android 10 through the final update.



