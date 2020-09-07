Moto G9 Plus leaking images on website

A new intermediary smartphone from Motorola was leaked thanks to an oversight by the operator Orange, which posted on the company’s website in Slovakia the official page of the yet-to-be announced Moto G9 Plus.

In addition to renderings that confirm the look of the model, price and technical specifications also appear in the material, captured by journalist Roland Quandt – and still in the air, at least during the moment of production of this article.

The model should be marketed with a focus on the size of the display, ideal for those who are fans of larger panels, and cost-effective. Check out the details:

Technical specifications

Operating system: Android 10

Screen: 6.8 “(2400 x 1080 pixels)

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Rear camera: 64 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Measures: 16.9×7.81×0.96 cm

Weight: 223 g

The page does not list the processor of the device or the resolution of the other three cameras in the rear set, in addition to the front sensor – which is in a discreet hole in the left corner of the panel. According to the leak, the price in Europe will be € 255 (approximately R $ 1.6 in direct currency conversion) and the blue color is confirmed.

The Moto G9 Plus has already been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which means that the revelation is really close, and even had a supposed price disclosed: R $ 2,499.

In addition, previous leaks indicate that a Moto G9 Play is also on the way. For now, there is no forecast for the official announcement of the model by Motorola.



