Moto G9 Plus, G9 Play and E7 Plus, $ 2,499

This Thursday (09), Motorola launched three new smartphones in Brazil: Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Play and Moto E7 Plus. With prices ranging between R $ 1,499 and R $ 2,499, the devices come with different camera options and internal configurations.

Moto G9 Plus

The most robust model in the new Motorola smartphone family arrives with four rear cameras, which are organized in a module on the left side of the device, following the market design trend. The set has a main lens of 64 MP, an ultra-wide of 8 MP, a macro of 2 MP and a depth sensor of 2 MP.

The other specifications include a 6.8 “Max Vision screen with FHD + resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W turbopower charging.

The fingerprint sensor is on the side of the device, on the power button. You can customize up to six applications as a shortcut by double-clicking this button. There is also a button dedicated to Google Assistant.

The Moto G9 Plus is available in indigo blue and rose gold for R $ 2,499.

Moto G9 Play

The Moto G9 Play comes with a 6.5 “Max Vision IPS screen with HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The triple rear camera has a 48 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor The front camera has 8 MP.

The operating system is Android 10, which runs with a Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The battery has 5,000 mAh.

The Moto G9 Play will be sold in sapphire blue, turquoise green and quartz pink for R $ 1,599.

Moto E7 Plus

The Moto E7 Plus, model of the brand’s entry-level family, has a 6.5 “IPS HD + screen. The rear camera is dual and has sensors of 48 MP (with Night Vision) and 2 MP, while the front has 8 MP.

The battery is 5,000 mAh with a 10W fast charger. The other specifications include a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Moto E7 Plus is available in navy blue and bronze colors for R $ 1,499.



