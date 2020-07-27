Moto G9 Plus approved and 30W fast charging

Motorola remains firm in its wave of launches, having returned to operate in the segment of tops of line with its Motorola Edge Plus, in addition to bringing new options for those who want high performance without spending a lot with the arrival of the new Motorola Fusion and Fusion Plus to Brazil. Now, the manufacturer once again turns its attention to the intermediate market, preparing its next major launch of the G line.

The already speculated Moto G9 Plus appears again, this time with more information about its battery. The device was found under TÜV Rheinland certification, with model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2 and a generous 4.700mAh battery, with 30W fast charging. Unfortunately, further details on processing and other technical specifications have not been released.

The American’s new intermediary had already appeared this month in a Spanish retailer, in a variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, being listed for 277 euros, or about R $ 1,684. Given this, the expectation is that we will see the phone arrive with a more basic chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 665, being quite similar to the also leaked Moto G9 Play, which appeared in Geekbench tests with a Snapdragon 662.

Anyway, considering the listings and certifications, it shouldn’t be long before we have new information about the Moto G9 Plus, or even to see the device reach the market. We are already approaching the first year of life of the Moto G8 Plus, launched in October last year, and it would not be surprising that a new model of the line will arrive in the coming months.



