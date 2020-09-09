Moto G9 Plus appears with Snapdragon 730 chip

After a telephone operator in Slovakia leaked virtually all specifications of the Moto G9 Plus, some of that information is now on the Play Store, including the chip that will equip Motorola’s newest intermediary device, the Snapdragon 730.

From the specifications, we clearly see that the Moto G9 Plus will be an intermediary that will have a relatively high cost. To start, the screen is huge, with 6.81 ”and Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). The panel technology, however, will not be OLED, but the LTPS LCD.

In addition to the Snapdragon 730, the base of the device’s performance also includes 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB storage and 5,000 mAh battery. There is also support for microSD cards and two SIM chips.

With a modern design, the Moto G9 Plus dispenses with notch and brings a circular cutout to the front camera sensor. The resolution was not informed, as well as this information is also lacking in relation to the three extra rear cameras. The only sensor whose resolution was informed is that of the main camera, which will have 64 MP.

The device will focus on some very tough specifications, but will leave the 5G out, to make your purchase viable.

In fact, with so many companies discovering the benefits of the home office, it is possible that most of the professionals who are working from home will continue to do so for some time, which minimizes the need for an ultra-fast mobile connection.

The Moto G9 Plus will leave the factory with Android 10, and could cost around € 255 (R $ 1,603) in Slovakia.



