Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 leak on the web

The upcoming Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus had images leaked on the internet. The computer figures suggest that Motorola plans to launch the successor to the Moto G8 Plus and Moto E6 Plus soon. In addition, the leak seems to confirm the information on the phones’ technical data that the Moto G9 Plus should bring a quad camera of up to 64 MP and that the Moto E7 Plus may have a 5,000 mAh battery.

The images were released by Evan Blass, a blogger known for anticipating information from smartphones before launch.

According to the images, the Moto G9 Plus should bring a different design from the previous generation. The cell phone must abandon the notch and allocate the front camera in a hole inside the screen, which can be seen in the upper left corner. In addition, the smartphone must come in rose gold and blue colors.

The highlight of the Moto G9 Plus should be the quad camera up to 64 MP. There is still no information about the other lenses, but the expectation is that they are an ultra wide, a depth sensor and a macro to capture objects very close.

Regarding performance, it should bring 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The battery should feature 4,700 mAh with a 30 W fast charge. There is also no information about the processor, but the chip is expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series.

The Moto G9 Plus should also include a biometric fingerprint sensor located on the side of the phone. Some rumors suggest that the cell phone will be sold in Europe for the suggested price of 277 euros, equivalent to R $ 1,835 in direct conversion. Prices in the domestic market still remain a secret.

In the case of the Moto E7 Plus, the images reveal that the phone should come with a drop-shaped cutout, in addition to the dual camera that can have up to 48 MP. The smartphone should arrive in orange and blue, but with a more basic polycarbonate finish. It will also feature the biometric fingerprint sensor, but located at the rear.

However, the highlight of the phone should be a 5,000 mAh battery. The expectation is that the device comes with a 10 W charger in the box. On the hardware, the smartphone must feature a Snapdragon 460 processor in conjunction with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.



