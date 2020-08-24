Moto G9 launches with bigger screen and more battery

Motorola today presented (24) the Moto G9 intermediate phone. Present in several leaks in recent months, the smartphone arrives on the market with a triple camera and Snapdragon 662 processor, in addition to a larger screen compared to the G8.

The LCD display of the Moto G9 is 6.5 inches, HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The specifications are similar to what we have in the G8, but the previous model has a 6.4-inch panel and a hole to store the front camera.

The Moto G9 adopts a notch on the screen to accommodate the 8 MP selfies sensor, which has a f / 2.2 aperture. The fingerprint sensor is not integrated in the display and is present on the back of the phone, in the Motorola logo.

At the rear, the phone also has three cameras and an LED Flash. The main image sensor has 48 MP and comes with 2 MP Macro and 2 MP solutions for images with depth of field.

Snapdragon 662 and more battery

Inside, the Moto G9 brings the Snapdragon 662 processor, an intermediate model from Qualcomm made in 11 nanometers that brings eight cores and Adreno 610 graphics. The chip works with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded via micro SD.

The cell phone also has a more robust battery compared to its predecessor. The G9’s power supply has 5,000 mAh and supports 20W fast charging. In comparison, the G8 hit the market with 4,000 mAh.

Motorola’s new middleman runs Android 10 and brings a dedicated button to Google Assistant. Specifications also include USB-C connection, headphone jack and NFC support.

Pricing and availability

The Moto G9 has already won an official website in India and will arrive in the country on August 31 through retailer Flipkart. The cell phone will be sold for 11,499 rupees, about R $ 868 in direct conversion to our currency.

Motorola has yet to give clues as to when it will launch the smartphone here. However, considering the manufacturer’s standards, we can expect the arrival of the device or some variant to our market in the future.



