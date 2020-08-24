Moto G9 introduced! Here are the features and price

Motorola, which has been operating under the umbrella of Lenovo for a long time, continues to appear with new phones. With the Moto G9 introduced in India, a new one was added to these. Here are the details of Moto G9 features and price!

Moto G9 specifications

The 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of the Moto G9 offers a resolution of 720 × 1600 pixels. With this screen in 20: 9 format, 87 percent screen / frame ratio is achieved. The phone, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, is powered by Snapdragon 662.

The Snapdragon 662, introduced at the beginning of this year, is an eight-core processor manufactured with an 11 nm fabrication process and operating at 2 GHz. The processor with the Adreno 610 graphics unit does not have 5G support.

The notch on the screen hosts an 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 aperture camera. On the back, the main camera with 48 Megapixel f / 1.7 aperture is accompanied by a 2 Megapixel macro and a 2 Megapixel depth detection sensor.

It is especially emphasized that the device, which works with the Android 10 operating system and the My UX user interface, offers a stock Android experience free of bloatware and adware. In other words, this device does not have an application that belongs to Motorola and cannot be deleted. The phone, which has a special button for the Google Assistant, is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support.

How much is the Moto G9 price?

165.2 The price of the device with dimensions of 1 x 75.73 x 9.18 mm and a physical fingerprint reader on the back; The Moto G9 price is around $ 153.



