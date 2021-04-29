Moto G60 Arrives in Brazil With 108 MP Camera For R $ 2.7 Thousand

Moto G60: Motorola made official, on Wednesday (28), the launch of the Moto G60 in Brazil. The device will be the first of the brand to have a camera system with a main sensor of 108 MP and arrives at a suggested price of R $ 2,699.

The cell phone is another one of the Moto G family, which recently received the Moto G10, Moto G20 models (only in Europe, for now), Moto G30 and Moto G100. At the end of March, the Moto G60 had already received certification from Anatel to be sold here.

The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor; it has 6 GB of RAM; 128 GB of storage (expandable to 1 TB with microSD card); Adreno 618 GPU and 6,000 mAh battery.

The operating system is a version of Android 11, which is equipped with My UX, a feature that allows for various types of customizations, including the configuration of gesture controls.

The Moto G60 has a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD + display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is the first time Motorola has launched a phone with this refresh rate.

The product also has USB-C connection, 20 W Turbo Power charger, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, P2 headphone jack, 2 microphones and 1 speaker.

Camera

The Moto G60 delivers a 108 MP camera system along with Ultra Pixel technology, which combines 9 pixels in 1, to obtain an effective photographic resolution of 2.1 μm. According to the brand, this provides users with 9 times more sensitivity to light for ultra-high resolution images.

The phone also has a 118 ° ultra-wide lens, which fits 4 times the scene in the frame. The macro lens promises to bring objects 4 times closer than a regular sensor.

In the case of the depth sensor, Motorola’s promise is that it can turn photos into professional images. The front camera has 32 MP and shoots in a resolution of Ultra HD 4K at 30 fps.

The device is also equipped with tools such as Dual Capture mode, which allows you to record with the rear and front cameras simultaneously.

Availability

The Moto G60 starts to be sold from tomorrow (29) for a suggested price of R $ 2,699 in Motorola’s own store, operators and major retailers in the country. The cell phone will be available in blue and champagne colors.

Inside the box the device comes with a headset, case, manuals, USB cable and charger.