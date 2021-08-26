Moto G50 5G Hits The Market With Dimensity 700 Processor

This Wednesday (25), Motorola launched a new version of its Moto G50 intermediate, launched in March this year, in Australia. The novelty is the Moto G50 5G, updated with compatibility with fifth generation mobile networks and an increase in performance, thanks to the presence of MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor.

The chipset change gives the Moto G50 5G a 10% advantage in its overall performance, compared to its “alternative” version with Snapdragon 480, according to the brand. In addition to the new processor, the other technical specifications are similar to the sheet found on the previously released model.

Highlight, the Dimensity 700 comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD. The set is powered by the 5,000 mAh battery and features Motorola’s proprietary My UX interface, based on Android 11. In addition, there’s a biometric sensor on the side, dedicated headphone jack and support for NFC.

At the rear is the triple camera array, which includes the 48MP main sensor and two auxiliary macro and depth sensors with 2MP resolution each. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie sensor, housed in a drop shape on the 6.5″ HD+ (LCD) screen, which brings a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Availability

Available in Meteorite Gray and Green, the Moto G50 5G can be found in Australia for AUD 399, around R$ 1.5 thousand in direct conversion. There is still no forecast for international launch or arrival in Brazil.