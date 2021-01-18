Moto G30: trade name approved in NBTC certificate

While certifying the “Nio” with powerful specifications and Snapdragon 865 processor, Motorola has also been working with intermediate phones. This is the case with the well-known “Capri” and “Capri Plus”.

The devices were unveiled in December last year, and now the XT2129-2 (Capri Plus) model has been certified by Thailand’s NBTC – an organ similar to our Anatel.

The first major highlight is the commercial name of the device that appears in the documentation released this week. As we can see below, Capri Plus will be known as Motorola Moto G30 in the country.

For now, it is too early to know if this will be the intermediary’s trade name in other markets where Motorola operates. Another obscure point is the smartphone’s technical file, since the NBTC has not yet published the document on its website.

Even so, taking into account a series of leaks and rumors, we know that the future Moto G30 should reach the market with a screen that has HD + resolution and support for content with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

In addition, Geekbench recently revealed that the Moto G30 can use the Snapdragon 662 processor, with the rear camera having a 64 MP main sensor. Finally, we have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery.

Looking forward to Motorola’s upcoming releases? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.