Moto G22: Leak Suggests 50 MP Camera And 90 Hz Display

Moto G22: Shown in tests and homologations in recent days, the Moto G22 came back to prominence this Wednesday (16). Motorola’s future intermediate cell phone had part of the specifications released by leaker Nils Ahrensmeier, who also presented an image of the model.

According to the informant, the phone will come with the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, contrary to what previous rumors indicated, pointing to the use of the Helio G35. The chipset will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion up to 512 GB via microSD card.

Regarding the screen, the manufacturer opted for the 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel, with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels). The display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a feature that would have led the brand to change the processor, as the Helio G35 only supports 60 Hz.

Another detail revealed by the leaker is that the Motorola Moto G22 will come without 5G support, as it is a phone with not so advanced specifications. On the other hand, it will leave the factory with Android 12 installed, while many releases still bring the previous version of Google’s operating system.

Cameras and price

The datasheet leaked by Ahrensmeier suggests the presence of a set of triple cameras on the back of the Moto G20’s successor. The main one is 50 MP, with an aperture of f/1.8, working alongside an ultrawide lens of 8 MP (f/2.2) and another macro/depth of 2 MP (f/2.4), leaving the camera of 16 MP ( f/2.45) to the front, in a hole centered on the screen.

As for the battery, the capacity will be 5,000 mAh, but there are no details about fast charging — 10 W support is speculated. Fingerprint sensor and P2 headphone jack are other attractions of the device, which should weigh 185 grams .