Moto G20: new Motorola has leaked specifications and design

Moto G20: A leak revealed images and specifications of the Moto G20, Motorola’s new intermediary. The smartphone had its design revealed in two colors, blue and pink, by the Twitter profile “Nils Ahrensmeier”, which also disclosed the main technical characteristics of the cell phone.

According to the information, the Moto G20 will feature a 6.5-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution. The design includes IP52 certification, button for Google Assistant, dedicated audio input and four cameras at the rear, as well as a front sensor positioned within a notch on the display.

The set for photos will be led by a main sensor of 48 MP, while the secondary cameras are a module of 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP for depth of field. The model will also include a 13 MP selfie solution.

Inside, the cell phone has a 5,000 mAh battery and a Unisoc T700 chip, a Chinese processor that has appeared in other leaks. In addition, the smartphone will also feature 64 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM and Android 11 operating system.

Motorola has yet to comment on the rumors and release date of the Moto G20. In addition to this model, the company should soon present the Moto G60, which also appeared in leaks.

Intermediaries will join the growing catalog of Moto G cell phones. Recently, Motorola has launched in Brazil the G10 and G30 models, as well as the top-of-the-line Moto G100, the most powerful in the history of the device family.