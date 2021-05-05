Moto G20 is Launched in Brazil With Price From R $ 1,699

Moto G20: Motorola launched this Tuesday (4) its new Moto G20 smartphone. The model is part of the intermediate line and has an advanced quad camera system and extended battery life.

Specifications

The launch features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + screen and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The 5,000,000 mAh battery ensures, according to the company, that the user will be able to use the device for more than two days on a single charge. The UNISOC T700 octa-core processor promises 38% better performance for the phone while the user watches videos, plays or photographs.

In terms of memory, the smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. If you need more space, the user can add a MicroSD card up to 1 TB. The operating system is Android 11.

Cameras

Regarding the cameras, the cell phone has a 48 MP main lens with quad pixel technology to deliver four times more sensitivity in low light environments. The feature ensures sharper and brighter images. Secondary cameras have an 8 MP ultrawide module, 2 MP macro and 2 MP for depth of field. The front lens is 13 MP.

Availability

The Moto g20 is available in Brazil in two colors: blue and pink. The launch can be found on the official website of the company and in the main retailers in the country for the suggested price of R $ 1,699.