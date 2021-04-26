Moto G20 Introduced With A Price Of 150 Euros

Moto G20 was announced. Motorola continues to appear with its new budget-friendly phones. The company has now announced the long-awaited entry-level Moto G20. This device, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz, also stands out with its 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G20, the newest member of the Moto “G” series; It comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720p resolution. In addition, the device has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and supports 90Hz refresh rate.

Moto G20 Unisoc T700 powered by processor

On the other hand, Motorola’s new entry-level phone is powered by the Unisoc T700 processor, unlike other competitors. In terms of storage, the device; It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. However, it is possible to increase this capacity with a microSD card.

Behind the Moto G20 on the camera side; There is a 48 Megapixel main camera. In addition to the main camera, the device; It is supported by 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the device is a 13 Megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery specifications, the Moto G20 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In addition, the device comes out of the box with the Android 11 based My UX interface.

Moto G20 specifications

Display: 6.5 inch LCD screen with 1600 X 720p resolution

Processor: Octa-core Unisoc T700 processor

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64/128 GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery supporting 10W charging

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel main with f / 1.7 aperture, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture, 2 Megapixel macro with f / 2.4 aperture and 2 Megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.4 aperture.

Front Camera: 13 Megapixel front camera with f / 2.2 aperture

Ports: USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack

Software: My UX interface based on Android 11

Moto G20 Price

The Moto G20, which has breeze blue and flamingo pink colors, comes with a price tag of 149 euros. The device will be available in European markets from next week.