Moto G20 and Moto G60 revealed with new images

Motorola recently launched several G line phones, but it still has two more models to come in the future: the Moto G20 and the Moto G60. The design of the phones was revealed in new images leaked on Twitter and shared by Gizmochina.

The renderings show the full look of smartphones and came from a famous leak profile from India. Like most models of the Moto G line, the devices are expected to be launched soon to compete in the intermediate segment.

Moto G20: four cameras and 5,000 mAh battery

The Moto G20 appears in the image with a screen with a top notch to accommodate the selfie camera. In addition, the phone includes four rear cameras and a digital reader in the Motorola logo.

The design of the device also includes a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. According to rumors, the model will arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM and the Unisoc T700 processor, a Chinese model with performance close to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450.

Despite not having a launch date yet, the cell phone has already been certified by Anatel, which points to an imminent launch in Brazil.

Moto G60: 108 MP camera and 6,000 mAh battery

The Moto G60 promises to be a more powerful device. The cell phone appears in the leak with the screen bringing a hole to hold the 32 MP front camera, which ensures better use of the display.

At the rear, the smartphone has a triple camera and a 108 MP sensor. Speculation points out that the photo set also includes a 16 MP ultrawide solution and 2 MP for depth-of-field shots.

According to rumors, the phone’s hardware still includes a 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G processor and up to 6 GB of RAM. The model can also count on a 6.78 inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

To date, Motorola has not officially commented on cell phones and there is no estimate of a launch for devices in Brazil. Recently, the company brought the Moto G10 and G30 models to our country, in addition to the new top-of-the-line Moto G100.