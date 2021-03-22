Moto G100: See images of the Motorola flagship

A major leak published by journalist Evan Blass revealed details about the Moto G100, Motorola’s next top-of-the-line smartphone. The information includes images and specifications of the cell phone, which will bet on a wide range of cameras.

The renderings show that the device will have a 6.7-inch screen that takes up almost the entire front of the phone and has two holes for the front camera. The device will feature selfie sensors with 16 MP and 8 MP, points out the leak.

At the rear, the Moto G100 should bring four cameras, which are led by a main solution of 64 MP. The auxiliary modules are 16 MP and 2 MP, in addition to a ToF sensor.

Snapdragon 870 and PC mode

The Moto G100 is supposed to have the Snapdragon 870 processor inside. The top-of-the-line chip is not Qualcomm’s most powerful and the phone will not fight directly with models like the Galaxy S21, which has the Snapdragon 888.

The device comes with 8 GB of RAM, but the device will also feature an edition bringing 12 GB of RAM, points out the leak. The storage is supposed to be 256 GB, with support for expansion up to 1 TB.

Motorola should also equip the G100 with a 5,000 mAh battery bringing 20W fast recharge. The images show that the smartphone will have a USB-C connection, a digital reader on the side and a port for headphones.

The leaks still indicate that the G100 can arrive with a PC mode. According to Evan Blass, Motorola will offer an HDMI dock with the phone that allows you to use the interface like a computer, similarly to what happens in the Samsung DeX.

So far, Motorola has not commented on the leaks, but we can consider the specifications practically confirmed, since the phone is exactly the same as the Moto Edge S, launched by the company in China. The Moto G100 is expected to be presented globally at a brand event that will take place on March 25, but should not hit the market until April.