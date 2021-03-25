Moto G100 arrives in Brazil for R $ 3,999

On Thursday (25), Motorola announced a series of news, including the expected Moto G100, which is the global version of the Edge S launched in China. The different number indicates new resources for the family of intermediaries who have a special place in the history and life of Brazilians.

The experience already starts differently in unboxing: when you open the Moto G100 box, you can smell it. To provide this olfactory stimulus, Motorola partnered with the Swiss company Firmenich to develop an exclusive fragrance for the brand, which debuted on the new G family device.

Speaking of the device itself, the Moto G100 has a LTPS screen of 6.7 “FHD + with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. But the highlight is the performance: it is the 1st smartphone in the Moto G family to bring a Qualcomm processor 800 series, more specifically the Snapdragon 870, even the Poco F3.

In addition, the G100 has 12 GB of RAM, something much more common in top-of-the-line models from manufacturers. The device also has 256 GB of storage, support for 5G sub-6 networks and Wi-Fi 6.

Cameras

At the front, the G100 has 2 cameras for selfies (16 MP + 8 MP) and a triple set at the rear (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + TOF). The 16 MP sensor is hybrid, making it possible to record ultrawide and macro images. Just below the cameras, there is the flash accompanied by a microphone for audio and zoom.

Among the most interesting features, we highlight something that we have already seen on other smartphones, but which is also present in this intermediary: the possibility of making videos using the front and rear camera at the same time.

Ready For

Ready For takes us back to the Samsung Dex, allowing us to use a cable to connect the Moto G100 to monitors and TVs. The feature has 4 modes:

Desktop: allows you to use the phone’s apps on an external monitor.

TV: allows you to watch movies from your smartphone on a larger screen.

Game: view mobile games on the TV screen.

Video chat: make video calls on larger screens.

To take it all, the Moto G100 has a 5000 mAh battery and a bundle option that already has an HDMI cable ready for use in Ready For.

Pricing and availability

The Moto G100 starts to be sold today (25) for R $ 3,999 or R $ 4,099 in the version with the HDMI cable. It is worth mentioning that it comes with a headset and charger in the box.

Soon, we will have the review of the Moto G100 at TecMundo, so take the time to leave all your doubts in the comments!