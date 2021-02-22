Moto G100 appears in benchmark with Snapdragon 870

A performance test of the “Motorola G100” was recently revealed by Geekbench. As a result, rumors are mounting that the device is expected to hit the international market soon.

The global version of Motorola Edge S used in the evaluation has 8 GB of RAM and uses Android 11. In addition, the data accompanying the benchmark test confirms the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.

Details on the performance test were released by leaker Abhishek Yadav. In evaluations with a single-core and more than one (multi-core), the Moto G100 obtained 957 points and 2,815 points, respectively.

Apparently, the device will be the main model of the recently renamed Moto G line. Thus, the Moto G10 and Moto G30 will be the most basic devices in the series. Then the Moto G50 and Moto G70 will take the place of intermediate phones.

Launched in January in China, the Moto Edge S was a huge success in the country for presenting a great cost-benefit ratio. For example, the model sold more than 10,000 units in just two minutes.

International indefinite release

The Moto G100 was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) earlier this month. However, Motorola has not yet revealed information about the launch of the device in Brazil and other parts of the world.

The new phone promises to offer high performance to users. Following the Moto Edge S “formula”, the model features a 6.7 ”full HD + screen with dual camera for selfies. At the rear, it has four cameras with the main sensor of 64 MP.

In addition to the Snapdragon 870 chip, the device will have a 5,000 mAh battery. In China, the device has variants with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 128 and 256 GB of storage. For now, it has not been revealed whether the international version will have the same options.