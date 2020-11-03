Moto G10 Play appears in leaked images

A supposed Moto G10 appeared in a post on the Voice blog of the well-known OnLeaks leaker, Steve Hemmerstoffer. In a series of renderings, it shows what could be the successor to the Moto G9 Play.

The images give a good idea of ​​the specifications of the model identified as XT-2117 – the assumption that it is the new Moto G10 is based only on its characteristics; Motorola’s official announcement is due out in just a few weeks.

Accessible line

The new phone is 165.3 mm x 75.4 mm x 9.5 mm (or 10.4 mm, with the camera overhang), with a 6.5 inch display, probably LCD (an OLED screen would increase the price , and the purpose of the line is to be accessible).

The front camera is inserted in a single hole, integrated in the upper left corner of the screen (the Moto G9 has a notch centered on drop strength), while the rear camera system has three cameras arranged in a square, as in the predecessor, and another LED flash in the lower left corner.

An upgrade of the camera system is expected (the Moto G9 has a 48 megapixel main camera and f / 1.7 aperture, and more sensors with a 2 megapixel resolution: one for macro and one for depth of field in portrait mode – the bokeh effect).

The fingerprint sensor appears in the side frame, instead of being on the back of the phone embedded in the Motorola logo; there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top frame. According to the device’s certifications (FCC and TÜV Rheinland), the Motorola XT-2117 would have a 4,850mAh battery.



