Moto G10 Nio reveals its face with new leak

The news that Motorola was preparing a phone with the code name Nio had previously been on the agenda. This phone finally showed his face. The first photo of the phone called the Moto G10 Nio was shared by the famous sensor Evan Blass.

In the photo in question, only the screen of the G10 Nio is seen. It can be easily said that the screen does not create much visual excitement. Just like the Motorola One 5G, which was introduced a while ago, the G10 Nio also features a dual-camera perforated screen. It’s worth noting that although the screen bezels seem a bit thinner, that may not be the case with the final design.

It seems that the G10 Nio will be separated by its contents rather than its design. The smartphone is said to have one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 series processors. It is currently unknown whether this processor will be the recently introduced Snapdragon 888 or 2020’s flagship Snapdragon 865. Regardless of the preference, it can be said that Motorola’s transition to the Snapdragon 800 will be a significant leap forward for the Moto G series.

What is known for the Motorola Moto G10 Nio is currently limited to these. However, it will not be a surprise that new details about the phone, which are expected to be introduced in the first quarter of 2021, will emerge in the coming days.



