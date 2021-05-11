Moto G10, G20 and G30: Which Model of The Moto G Family to Choose?

Motorola new launches brought models to the market with great cost-benefit. Launched in 2013, the Moto G line, the brand’s best seller, recently grew with models that employ technology and innovation, from basic to intermediate.

However, with so many recent releases, some questions may arise when buying a new Motorola smartphone, specifically which Moto G to buy. To help in this decision, we have prepared a comparative text between the Moto G10, Moto G20 and Moto G30 models, bringing the specifications of each one to facilitate your choice. Check out:

Motorola Moto G10

For those who wonder if the Moto G10 is good, we bring some information about the model that can help you.

Launched in March 2021 and with a great available space of 64GB + 4GB of RAM, the Moto G10 has a 6.5 inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which gives comfort and quality to the images shown on the screen without it is necessary to make an effort to see.

The front camera of the Moto G10 has 8 MP and the rear, a triple camera, has 48MP + 2MP + 2MP, all done to capture all the details of your photo. In addition, the Moto G10 also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, Android 11 operating system and 5000 mAh battery, not to mention the modern and comfortable design of the smartphone. For those looking for Moto G10 value, the price usually rotates between R $ 1100 and R $ 1250 so far.

Motorola Moto G20

One of the members of the Motorola Moto G family that has conquered the public the most is the Moto G20 and there is no lack of reasons: the model has an internal memory of 64 GB, to download whatever you want and also with expansion capacity, a 48MP camera , which records videos in full HD, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with high resolution.

As for its design, the Moto G20 has a button for Google Assistant, front sensor inside a notch on its display and dedicated audio input. In addition, it has a 5000 mAh battery that accompanies you throughout the day.

The 1.8 GHz processor makes everything faster and more efficient on the phone. Launched in 2021, it has an average of R $ 1500, a fair value for those looking for a Moto G20 price.

Motorola Moto G30

When the new Moto G reached the public, already in 2021, the promise is that the smartphone will last for more than a full day thanks to its 5000 mAh battery.

A notable quality is that even if you spend a lot of time on the phone, the 6.5 inch screen with high resolution provides greater comfort to the eye. It may seem that a screen with this proportion results in a cell phone uncomfortable to hold, but the design of the device was very well thought out to combine comfort and quality.

Speaking of quality, we can not fail to mention the incredible 64MP camera that the Moto G30 offers, in addition to the 1.8 GHz processor and the internal memory of 128 GB for you to store whatever you want without having to suffer!

Which ‘model to choose?

When deciding which model of the Moto G family to buy, think about the similarities and differences between each device and analyze what is essential for you.

For example, when we talk about Moto G10 and Moto G30, the first ends up winning for those looking for a more affordable model, while the second wins for those who value a camera with higher quality and greater internal memory space.

In addition, if you are in doubt between Moto G20 or Moto G30, the main differences between the two is that the latest model excels in memory and camera specifications, but features such as design, screen size and battery are the same between both .

To answer your final question, just think about what your main goals are with your new Moto G and see if you need to have the latest model or if the previous ones, such as the Moto G10, are able to meet your needs.