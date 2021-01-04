Moto G Stylus leaks in photos with four rear cameras

A future Motorola smartphone that could be unveiled in the coming months had the supposed design released on a social network. This is the new Moto G Stylus, in a version 2021 that updates the model launched last year in visual and technical specifications.

The cell phone features, in addition to the support for Stylus pens for notes and navigation, a quadruple set of cameras at the rear. The main sensor, 48 MP, is accompanied by two others in a vertical alignment, with a lens in another column next to the LED flash.

The biometric reader is positioned on the side of the device, which has a discreet hole in the left corner of the screen to house the selfie sensor.

The look matches some previous leaks, including a page posted on Amazon about the product. However, the Phone Arena website warns that the company may launch a second model compatible with Stylus and focus on the European market: an update of the Moto G Pro, which can also be the device listed in the photos.

According to Nils Ahrensmeier, who was responsible for the leak, the model is codenamed Minsk and is model XT2115-1. The launch would be scheduled for April 2021, subject to schedule changes by the manufacturer.



