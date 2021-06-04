Moto G Stylus 5G is here with its clearest image

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone. Earlier this week, a leaked image of the phone surfaced on Twitter. Then the phone was spotted in the database of the Bluetooth SIG and the Geekbench comparison site.

It comes with a quad camera setup

The Moto G Stylus 5G features a perforated LCD panel with a prominent notch. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup led by a 48 Megapixel main camera. At the same time, the Motorola logo on the back is integrated with the fingerprint reader.

Moto G Stylus 5G (a.k.a. Denver NA) pic.twitter.com/gtaxEmNQjQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 4, 2021

It is stated that the Moto G Stylus 5G will come with a stylus. In the image seen earlier, it was revealed that the bottom edge of the device will have a stylus compartment, a speaker grille, a USB-C port and, again, a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G Stylus 5G key specs

The Moto G Stylus 5G, codenamed Denver, is expected to go on sale in the US soon. It is known to come with a Snapdragon 480 mobile processor, 4 GB of RAM and Android 11 operating system. It is also among the expectations that the device will be released with 256 GB storage and Bluetooth 5.1 support. Other features of the phone have not been officially confirmed yet.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is seen as the 5G version of the Moto G Stylus, which was released in early 2021. It is expected to come with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display offering Full HD+ resolution and a 4,000mAh battery capacity that can be charged with 10W. The front camera of the phone, which is expected to be 16 megapixels, has a 48 megapixel + 8 megapixel + 2 megapixel + 2 megapixel quad camera system on the back. While the device scored 502 points in the Geekbench single-core test, it managed to score 1,651 points in the multi-core test.

