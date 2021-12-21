Moto G Stylus 2022 Comes With Triple Camera In Images

Motorola is preparing a replacement for the Moto G Stylus launched earlier this year. The cell phone, which has pen support, had new renderings revealed this Tuesday (21) by the leaker OnLeaks, in partnership with the Prepp website, based on leaks that occurred recently.

They show a screen with an estimated size of 6.81 inches, slim side bezels and a small cutout at the top center of the display to house the selfie camera, unlike the current model, whose lens is aligned to the left. At the rear, which appears reflective, there are also differences compared to the 2021 model.

If the currently available generation has four lenses in the main set, the next will have three if the leaked design is confirmed, including a likely 48 MP primary sensor. It is speculated that the company has chosen to remove the depth sensor or the macro in the new model.

Also present in the renderings are the on/off and volume control buttons, located on the right side of the housing, with the digital sensor working integrated to the first one. The headphone jack P2 appears on the bottom of the phone, next to the USB-C connection.