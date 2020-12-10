Moto G Stylus 2021 leak reveals big screen and camera

The 2021 Motorola Moto G Stylus was spotted in an early ad on Amazon. The new version of Motorola’s affordable pen phone draws a device profile similar to the Moto G9 Plus.

The phone has a 6.8-inch Full HD + resolution screen. The 2020 model Moto G Stylus has a 6.4-inch screen. The sale price of the phone is now seen as $ 341 in the removed advertisement. The 2020 model G Stylus was released in the USA for $ 299.

One of the greatest strengths of the current G Stylus was the high image quality of the photos taken with its camera. Motorola improves the camera hardware in the new version. The 48-megapixel main rear camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

According to the leak, the 2021 model Motorola Moto G Stylus will come out of the box with Android 10. The 4000 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. Two different color options will be offered for the phone, namely “Aurora Black” and “Aurora White”. There is no concrete information about the official release date of the phone yet.



