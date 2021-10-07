Moto G Pure Comes With 2-Day Battery Life And Affordable Price

Moto G Pure: Strengthening its presence in the entry-level cellphone market, Motorola has just announced the Moto G Pure in the US. The device is presented by the brand as a model for entertainment with a long battery life.

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G25 processor, the smartphone features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the device has the My UX interface based on Android 11 and, in the future, it should be upgraded to Android 12.

One of the highlights of the Moto G Pure is the 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display. Although it doesn’t deliver high resolution and refresh rates, the screen provides an “immersive experience” with ultrawide aspect ratio.

The device features a very simple rear camera assembly consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front selfie camera has 5 MP.

Finally, the main attraction of the Moto G Pure is the 4,000 mAh battery which, according to the brand, guarantees two days of use with just one charge. However, the model only supports 10W charging.