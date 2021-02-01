Moto G Pro becomes 1st Motorola to receive Android 11

In the final stretch of January, in the United Kingdom, owners of the Moto G Pro were pleasantly surprised and shared the news on forums. They started getting Android 11 on their smartphones, making it the first Motorola device to receive the update.

Weighing 1.1 GB, the new OS comes with last month’s security patch. Although the changelog does not mention what changes are included, features like message balloons, new media controls and privacy improvements are some of the expected implementations.

In addition, as it is being released in batches, it may take some time for everyone to enjoy it.

Priorities

The speed of the arrival of Android 11 to an intermediate smartphone is explained by the fact that it is part of the Android One program, which has, among other premises, to speed up the updating of partner devices. In addition, Moto G Pro is also eligible for Android 12, which suggests that implementations will not stop there.

Finally, the following models, released by Lenovo, owning Motorola, should receive the OS: Motorola Razr 5G, Razr 2019, Edge, Edge +, One 5G, One Action, One Fusion, One Fusion +, One Hyper, One Vision and the Lenovo K12 Note.