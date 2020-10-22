Moto G 5G Plus arrives in Brazil for R $ 2,999

This Thursday (22), Motorola announced the launch of the Moto G 5G Plus in Brazil. The smartphone was presented in partnership with the operator Claro, which already offers a 5G DSS network in the country.

In addition to being the first device in the Moto G family to have support for fifth generation mobile networks, the Moto G 5G Plus is the first cell phone with a front dual camera in the Motorola portfolio.

The 6.7 “FHD + screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and houses both sensors, the main one being 16 MP quad pixel and the secondary one being an ultra wide 8 MP and 118 degrees.

The rear set of cameras has four sensors: 48 MP (main), 8 MP (ultra wide), 5 MP (macro) and 2 MP (depth). The Night Vision feature, which improves image quality in low light environments, is available on both the rear camera and the selfie camera.

Other specifications of the Moto G 5G Plus include Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and 5,000 mAh battery.

The device has NFC sensor, button dedicated to Google Assistant and fingerprint reader on the power button, which is on the side of the phone. The operating system is Android 10, but Motorola promises a software update.

The model illustrates well the evolution of the Moto G family, launched in 2013 with a R $ 649 smartphone. Now, the 5G 2020 version shows that Motorola is trying to include features of top of the line devices, such as Motorola Edge, in the intermediate segment of brand.



