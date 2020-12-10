Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power, launched

On Thursday (10), Motorola announced the arrival of two new smartphone models to Brazil: the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power. The company had previously launched the Plus version of the device with 5G, as well as the Moto G9, G9 Plus and G9 Play.

Moto G5 G

The Moto G 5G arrives with Snapdragon 750G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 6.7 “FHD + IPS display with HDR 10 has a 20: 9 aspect ratio and houses a 16 MP front camera. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 20W fast charging.

The rear camera system has three sensors, the main one being 48 MP with f / 1.7 aperture, an ultrawide sensor of 8 MP and a macro lens of 2 MP that offers 5 times more details of the highlighted object. The operating system is Android 10.

The model is available in prism black and prism silver for R $ 2,799.

Moto G9 Power

The Moto G9 Power has a 6.8 “IPS HD + screen, Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The rear camera set includes a 64 MP main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera has 16 MP and f / 2.2 aperture.

However, the main highlight of the model is its 6,000 mAh battery, which promises up to 60 hours of use on a single full charge.

The Moto G9 Power is available in peaceful green and purple for R $ 1,899 starting today.



