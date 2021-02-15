Moto E7 Power has leaked specs and release date

This Monday (15), the specifications and launch date of the new Motorola phone, Moto E7 Power, were leaked by an Indian store. According to the Flipkart announcement, the cost-effective mobile phone will hit the market this week with several features – and has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Moto E7 Power has a very modest configuration, but efficient for everyday use. For its processing it must rely on the Helio P22, from MediaTek, an Octa-Core model considered “old”, originally launched in 2018 for intermediate phones. Completing the system, there are options of 2 GB and 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB for its storage, with an option for expansion via microSD.

The device’s visual experience is given by the HD + display on its 6.5 “screen, which houses the front camera in a drop-shaped notch. At the rear, there is a double set of cameras, the main one being 13 MP and the secondary with 2 MP for better depth. In addition, there is also a typical fingerprint reader from Motorola – a curious addition, considering that it tends to be reserved for intermediate cell phones or line tops. The entire package is powered by the 5,000 battery mAh, highlight of the variant.

According to the announcement, the Moto E7 Power will reach the Indian market next Thursday (18), still without an international launch forecast, with the promise of delivering an almost complete “pure” Android experience. The company, however, did not reveal the official price of the cell phone, speculated at around € 150 – or $ 980, in direct conversion.