Moto E7 Power arrives in Brazil with attractive price

Motorola launched the Moto E7 Power in Brazil, a new entry-level mobile phone from the brand that brings a robust 5,000 mAh battery. The device also has other modest specifications, aiming to deliver a more attractive value. At this point, it is now possible to find the model for less than $ 1,000.

The phone comes equipped with a 6.5 inch screen with HD + resolution. The front panel of the Moto E7 Power also has a notch to hold the 5 MP selfie camera.

The back of the smartphone includes a set of two cameras. While the main sensor has 13 MP, the secondary solution has 2 MP. The product also has a digital reader located on the Motorola logo.

Powerful battery and basic features

Inside, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, an eight-core model that operates at up to 2 GHz. The basic chip comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which can be expanded via MicroSD card.

The great highlight in the hardware part is due to the 5,000 mAh battery, which has 10W fast charging. Despite being an entry model, the phone has a USB-C connection and has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The operating system is Android 10.

The Moto E7 Power is now available for purchase in Brazil at a suggested price of $ 1,099. Motorola is selling the product on its official website at a discount and the cash purchase guarantees the device for $ 989.10.

The entry smartphone can be purchased in blue and will also be sold in coral red. Both editions have headphones and charger in the box, something that is no longer a rule in the segment of high-end mobile phones.