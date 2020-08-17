Moto E7 Plus leak shows key specs

The Moto E7 Plus was recently seen in Geekbench’s database with the Android 10 operating system, an eight-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Now, a visual shared by the famous sensor Evan Blass on Twitter gives more detailed information about the E7 Plus.

According to this image, at the heart of the Moto E7 Plus will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor announced last January. This processor will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It also seems likely that the phone will be offered different memory configurations.

Behind the Moto E7 Plus, there will be a dual camera system that also supports the feature called Night Vision. In this system, the 48 megapixel resolution sensor will act as the main camera. The features of the other module remain unclear for now.

The 5000 mAh battery will give the Moto E7 Plus the energy it needs. The charging speed of this battery remains uncertain for now.

In the photos that were leaked and belonged to the phone, a drop notched screen, a fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel and a USB-C port were seen.

No official statement has been received from Motorola yet for the Moto E7 Plus. However, the Moto E6 Plus was announced in September last year. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that the E7 Plus will soon become official.



