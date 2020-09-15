Moto E7 Plus introduced: 48 MP camera and more

Motorola offers affordable Android phones that are positioned at entry level with the Moto E series. The last phone to join this series was the Moto E7 Plus. The E7 Plus, which will be sold in Europe for 149 euros, continues the tradition of affordable prices, while also increasing the expectation with its 48 megapixel main rear camera.

48-megapixel camera sensors were unique to flagship phones until two years ago. However, it is now possible to achieve this resolution even in the entry segment. Motorola had placed this camera on the second generation Razr with a foldable screen phone.

The 48-megapixel main camera on the Moto E7 Plus is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the drop notch on the phone’s screen, there is an 8 megapixel resolution camera. The fingerprint scanner of the Moto E7 Plus is also integrated into the Motorola logo on the back panel.

Another striking feature of the Moto E7 Plus is its 5000 mAh battery. With the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, this battery is expected to keep the phone running for a long time. Positioned in the lower segment, Snapdragon 460 focuses on the smooth running of daily tasks rather than high performance. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The internal storage area can be enlarged with a microSD card.

The Moto E7 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD + resolution screen. Although the screen is large, it does not offer much in terms of image sharpness.

Two different color options are available for the Moto E7 Plus, Twilight Orange and Hazy Blue. The sale of the smartphone in Europe and the UK will be made on the websites of Lenovo and Motorola.



