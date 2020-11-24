Moto E7 is revealed with low price and long battery life

Motorola announced on Tuesday (24) the launch of the Moto E7, a new member of the company’s most affordable smartphone family. It joins the Moto E7 Plus, which was unveiled in September 2020.

Among the highlights, the device brings a more generous price by offering a high capacity battery (4,000 mAh) that, according to the brand, can last up to 36 hours in everyday use.

The set of rear cameras is double. The sensors include a 2 MP macro lens (with 2.5 times zoom) and the main 48 MP lens with Quad Pixel technology. The 5 MP selfie camera is drop-shaped at the top center of the screen.

Speaking of the display, the Moto E7 has a 6.5 ”IPS LCD panel equal to the E7 Plus, with Max Vision HD + technology resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels). The MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor has 2 GHz and the model still comes with 2 GB of RAM. The 32 GB storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

The Moto E7 also has a traditional headphone jack, biometric reader at the rear and a physical button dedicated to Google Assistant for quick voice commands. The factory operating system is Android 10 with “the purest possible version” from the manufacturer.

Availability

The Moto E7 will initially be sold only in some European countries starting in December for € 120 – about R $ 770 in direct currency conversion. Selected locations in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America will receive news about the device “in the coming weeks”, so keep an eye on TecMundo for any information about an arrival in Brazil.

It is available in three colors: Aqua Blue (blue), Satin Coral (pink) and Mineral Gray (gray).



