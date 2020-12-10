Moto E7 is launched in Brazil for up to R $ 1,299

This Thursday (10), Motorola announced the arrival of the Moto E7 to Brazil. The Plus version of the smartphone had previously been launched.

The Moto E7 is an entry-level model that features a 6.5 “IPS LCD display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio that houses a 5 MP front camera and f / 2.2 aperture.

The specifications also include a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, options of 32 GB and 64 GB of internal storage and 2 GB or 4 GB of RAM. The fingerprint reader is located on the back of the device, under the manufacturer’s logo.

The rear camera is dual and has a main sensor of 48 MP with aperture f / 1.7 and a macro of 2 MP. The digital zoom is 8x and it is possible to record HD videos at 30 fps.

The E7 bike will start selling in the next few days in two versions:

2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage for R $ 1,199, in metallic gray and aquamarine

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for R $ 1,299, in metallic gray and copper colors



