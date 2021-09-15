Moto E20, Technical Specifications Official

Motorola launched a smartphone series called the Moto G this year, and then recently introduced the Motorola Edge series, which it calls its flagship. Now, the company seems to be preparing to bring entry-level smartphones entirely with the Moto E series. Recently, leaks profusely started to appear regarding the launch of the Moto E30 and Moto E40. The company uses the traces of having the smaller the number in the name of the device implemented by Samsung, the lower the features, and the larger the higher the features. The Moto E20 looks like a kickstart for those who need a modest smartphone. The price of the device is only 100€.



Moto E20

The Moto E20 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (1,400 x 720). As can be expected, the device comes with a panel with a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz, one should not expect more in this price range. The device comes with a waterdrop notch on its screen like most entry-level models on the market. Its bezels are not thin like the newer devices, but rather thick side bezels and a thick bottom. If we switch on the back of the device, we encounter a dual camera. It is accompanied by a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth rendering camera. For the LED flash, it is located under the cameras in a small way.

Inside the case, it has the Unisoc T606 processor. This processor is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.6 GHz. The device also comes with 2GB Ram and 32GB internal storage. Although 32 GB may seem small for most users, as a precaution, it has the option to increase the storage using the micro SD card slot. Since the device also comes with 2 GB of Ram, it uses Android 11 Go version to not force the device and to be faster.

The Moto E20 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W normal charging via its USB-C port. In addition, the phone provides protection against water splashes with IP52 certification.

Motorola will wait until next month to launch the device in Europe. For now, the device will only be available in Blue and Gray color options.