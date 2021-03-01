Motherland Fort Salem: Season 2 premieres mid-year

The Motherland: Fort Salem series will return in the summer. The Freeform channel, during the conference of the Association of Television Critics, released the information, as well as a small spoiler of what is to come for the witches of Fort Salem.

In the introduction, the return of the series will bring Raelle, Tally and Abigail confronting greater dangers, dangerous spells and a new threat from an ancestral group of witch hunters, called Camarilla.

In the first season, the three young witches followed in the footsteps of their ancestors in defending the nation from the Spree, being part of the United States Army.

Their training intensifies when they start attending the University of War, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limit.

In the meantime, while General Alder searches for new witches to face the war that is on the way, the Spree and the Army learn that their battles will no longer be with each other. Now the two groups have to understand each other and come together to face a greater danger that seeks to exterminate all witches.

The cast of Motherland: Fort Salem features Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee.

Freeform also confirms the return of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

In addition to Motherland, Freeform also confirmed the 2nd season of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. However, this one has an official date: Tuesday, April 8, with the exhibition of two episodes.

Created by Josh Thomas, the series stars Kayla Cromer playing Matilda, Maeve Press as Genevieve and Adam Faison playing Alex. In addition, the creator, Josh Thomas, stars in the series in the role of Nicolas.

Motherland: Fort Salem has no official release date yet. So keep an eye out for more news!