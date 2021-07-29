Mothergunship, among the free games on the Epic Games Store

Mothergunship: Players will also be able to add Train Sim World 2 to their digital libraries, both available for one week. Free Game Thursdays at Epic Games Store. The time has come for the relay, so from today until next August 5, users of the Fortnite creators’ store (you can register for free) can access two titles without any additional cost. As planned, they will be Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2. On the other hand, the following have already been chosen: A Plague Tale Innocence and Speed ​​Brawl.

Mothergunship or the hail of bullets in an FPS cut game. The production of Versus Evil offers a range of options to customize the weapons that have been seen in few video games. Thus, we can equip an arsenal to bring down the entire world, only this time we will have to destroy an army of alien robots that has had no better idea than to invade the planet. During our journey through this post-apocalyptic world, there will be no choice but to build bombastic weapons that give us the opportunity to fight against the gigantic bosses that stalk us. The ultimate goal? End Mothergunship once and for all.

Train Sim World 2, on the other hand, is a total registration change. The game is a train simulator in which we will be able to pilot some of the most iconic machines in history, from freight trains to commuter vehicles. The game offers customization tools and much more.

How to download them for free on PC

To download the games you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy of Obduction and Offworld Trading.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.