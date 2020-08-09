Motherboard changes with the new 2020 iMac

Apple’s anticipated updated iMac models recently went on sale. With the release of the new 2020 iMac models, the curious details about the new 2020 iMac models started to become clear. Some of these also show themselves as changes on the hardware side.

New 2020 iMac disassembled!

Although iFixit is the leading name in such disassembly videos, this time the first name for iMac 5K was OWC. With the recently released video, what has changed in the interior of the new iMac model compared to the previous models is detailed.

The first noticeable detail is the changes it made to the motherboard after Apple stopped choosing a HDD. As there is no longer a need for extra space for the HDD, the motherboard size has also been different. It is faced with a smaller motherboard.

It is worth mentioning that there are explanations that the main purpose here is to reduce costs as much as possible. Another change was made in the lower part of the case. As it is known, Apple has begun to make improvements in microphone on Mac and iPad models.

The latest example of these improvements seems to be the new 2020 iMac model. An additional microphone is placed at the bottom of the device and connected to the motherboard.

Apart from these, although it does not attract much attention, changes have been made in sections such as power supply and CPU socket, which are mandatory for new generation hardware.



