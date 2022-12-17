Mother of Boss Stephen ‘tWitch’ Reaches Out, Grandfather Says Family Is ‘Completely Devastated’ After Star Died at 40

Last week, Hollywood lost a bright star in the person of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an experienced dancer and former DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The beloved star committed suicide at the age of 40, and many have since sent good wishes to his family and loved ones. His sudden demise was confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, and other relatives are now talking about the consequences. The Boss’s mother contacted him via a message on social media, and his grandfather frankly stated that he was “completely devastated” by the death of his grandson.

Connie Boss Alexander shared a post on her Instagram story shortly after tWitch’s death became public. In the message that was captured by E! News, Alexandra thanked fans for their condolences, assuring them that she is well aware of all the love she has received:

Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and support. Please know that I see all messages, texts, messages and phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know that I will contact you when I can.

Steven Boss and his mother seemed incredibly close. Just a few months ago, she celebrated his 40th birthday with a cute post on Instagram, in which there were many photos of the judge So You Think You Can Dance. In her love caption, Connie Boss Alexander noted her son’s professional achievements, although she stressed that she was more impressed with “the man you have become.” The profile picture in Alexander’s account is currently a snapshot of her and Stephen.

tWitch’s grandfather, Eddie Boss, told a little more about his death. The 84-year-old gentleman told DailyMail.com when was the last time I talked to my grandson. The senior Boss also provided some alleged details of the Magic Mike XXL graduate’s behavior during their last interaction:

Quite recently, on Saturday, we talked more than once. He was the same carefree person he always was. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.

According to reports, last Tuesday, Allison Holker Boss rushed to the Los Angeles police station in desperation, saying that her husband had left the house without a car. This was clearly unusual for an experienced artist. Some time later, authorities were alerted to a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Steven Boss’ body was eventually found. The cause of death was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and police have since confirmed that the Boss also left a note. Eddie Boss admitted that he was “not sure” whether Stephen’s death was really a suicide. But despite his insecurities, he continued to pay tribute to his grandson during the same interview:

He was a very humble, generous man. He brought light into everyone’s life. We are completely devastated right now. All I can say is that he was a wonderful person who did so much for this world and for everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him very much, and it hurts us very much. Every word has a meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that said, “I love you, Daddy-Daddy.” Our question is: why? Where is this from?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was widely mourned, and Ellen DeGeneres and many others paid tribute to him. Justin Timberlake also immortalized his memory, and Tyler Perry spoke about his suicide attempts, honoring the memory of the star. Whether it’s celebrity friends or family members like his mother and grandfather, people speak only positive reviews about the late performer, and it goes without saying that he will be greatly missed.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Stephen “tWitch” Boss at this difficult time. And if you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are resources on the website of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or dial 988.