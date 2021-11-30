Mother 4, The Sequel Made by Fans, Gets A New Trailer!

Mother 4: Anyone who is a fan of the Mother series knows that life is not usually the easiest. After all, to this day Mother 3 hasn’t officially been localized to the West, and it took decades before the first game in the series, originally released just for the Famicom, was made available in English on Wii U.

Only Earthbound (Mother 2), there on Super Nintendo, was released with all the pomp it deserved. And as Shigesato Itoi, the creator of the series, doesn’t seem to have plans to release yet another numbered title, it was up to the passionate fan community to figure out what a possible sequel would look like. Check out the trailer for the unofficial project Mother 4:

According to the synopsis released by the creators, we’ll accompany the protagonist Aaron and his group of friends as they try to discover the truth about the Rift Shells, ancient artifacts of great PSI power.

While everything looks pretty cool, the future of the project looks uncertain, as Nintendo’s internal policies often result in fan-made games being shut down. Still, the lead developer said he believes Big N only pursues remakes of pre-made games or controversial titles.

Let’s wait and see, and hope that this charismatic initiative can be launched and made available to everyone, even if it needs to change its name at some point. And you, what did you think of the trailer? Also love the Mother series? Let us know in the comments below!