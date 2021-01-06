Most “Winning” Applications of December 2020

According to the list announced by Sensor Tower, TikTok became the highest-earning mobile app of December. Turkey, won the most TikTok’s revenue in the third country.

Mobile application market research company Sensor Tower announced the most revenue generating non-game mobile applications in December 2020. The list created in the light of the data obtained from the Store Intelligence platform contains not the official statements of the companies but the estimated data.

TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years, is the application that earned the most revenue in December 2020 with $ 142 million. The application, which managed to increase its revenue by 3.3 times compared to December 2019, generates 86 percent of its revenue from China; 7 percent from the USA; From Turkey he has achieved 2 percent. The remaining 5 percent consisted of income from other countries.

Apps with the highest revenue in December by general and app stores

YouTube, the world’s largest video sharing platform, ranks second after TikTok with a revenue of $ 95 million. YouTube has also increased its revenue by 57 percent compared to December 2019. While YouTube earns 52 percent of its revenue from the USA; 13 percent of it was obtained from Japan.

Most revenue generating applications in December 2020

TikTok

YouTube

Tinder

Disney +

Tencent Video

Piccoma

Google One

iQIYI

Line

BIGO LIVE

At this point, we need to emphasize two important details. The list above has been prepared taking into account the App Store and Google Play Store data. For this reason, revenues from third-party app stores, which are particularly popular in China, were not included in the creation of the above list.

When we take a look at the top-earning apps list of the App Store and Google Play Store, we can see the difference that third party app stores are not included in the research.

Most revenue generating apps in the App Store in December 2020

TikTok

YouTube

Tinder

Tencent Video

Disney +

iQIYI

Netflix

Piccoma

Youku

QQ Music

Although we see a similar ranking with the general list when we look at the applications with the highest revenue in the App Store; When we look at the applications with the highest revenue in the Google Play Store, we see that TikTok is not even on the list. The main reason for this is that Google Mobile Services is banned in China and users download the TikTok app from third party app stores.

The most revenue generating apps in the Play Store in December 2020

Google One

Disney +

Piccoma

LINE

Twicth

BIGO LIVE

Pandora

Tinder

LINE Manga

HBO Max