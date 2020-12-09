Most searched term on Google Spain in 2020

1 year has passed but it seems that there have been more. Some surely do not remember since the biggest trends at this point in 2019 were the (umpteenth) General Elections in Spain, the brutal success of Rosalía, the Notre Dame fire or the outbreak of Listeriosis with shredded meat that affected so many businesses in the country and certainly raised hysteria.

But as we say, in a 2020 affected by a historical global pandemic comparable to others such as the Spanish Flu, and that has reminded us that it does not matter that technologically we are very advanced because a virus has brought the whole world to its knees, which happened 12 ago months seems a long way off. Even something that happened at the beginning, such as the sad death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, also seems distant in time.

We are in a 2020 that is ending, on the threshold of a 2021 that promises to bring hope and the long-awaited normalcy that we want to recover. And a year in which the most searched online term on Google is the one you are thinking of.

Coronavirus, the most searched in Google Spain 2020

With just over 2 weeks to go to the end of the worst year of the new century, Google has published its search results, the terms that people have ‘googled’ the most. And as it always does, it has been divided into lists according to the country.

In Spain, we have used the Google search engine to find out “how is coronavirus spread” or why this new disease is called that. But also to learn how to “make homemade bread” or “make cloth masks” and inform us about “when the hairdressers open”, “when the state of alarm ends” or “when you can travel to another province”.

As expected, many of the topics that have grown the most are directly or indirectly related to COVID-19 and reflect that new daily life that we had to get used to starting in March: searches around virtual education that came suddenly ; recipes (churros, donuts and homemade cookies); or the series and programs that helped us cope with the extra time at home, such as the ‘hit’ La isla de las temptaciones, La casa fuerte, or the recent series Gambito de dama.

Even everything that happened in this final stretch of the year in the United States has made a dent in Google Spain, with the chain “how are the elections in the United States” slipping into the statistics.

The most searched in Google Spain 2020

general

coronavirus

US elections

classroom

the league

Kobe bryant

As…?

how to make a fabric mask

how to make homemade bread

how is coronavirus spread

how to make hand sanitizer

how are the us elections going

Why…?

why is it called coronavirus

why do people buy toilet paper

Why do mosquitoes bite

why Valencia does not go to phase 1

Why did Paquirri and Carmen Ordoñez separate?

Personalities

Donald trump

Joe biden

Kim jong un

Fernando Simon

Boris johnson



