Most popular Netflix series on Google

Not surprisingly, streaming services have seen a significant increase in viewership over the past year. Unsurprisingly, streaming giant Netflix dominated television with its content, as evidenced by its dominance on Google’s list of the 10 most popular TV shows of 2020.

Over the past year, many Netflix Originals have dominated the conversation, both online and in person. Much of this is because social media like Facebook and Twitter drive the chatter, with the hashtags of shows trending for days.

According to the list, the number one spot is for the cultural phenomenon known as Tiger King. The docuseries dominated much of early 2020, with their scandalous personalities and the even more outrageous feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskins.

Likewise, Netflix dominates the top five with the YouTube transplant Cobra Kai, the money laundering drama Ozark, the dark superhero comedy The Umbrella Academy and the much-talked about Lady’s Gambit.

The streaming giant ranks number seven and eight on the list with the teen drama Outer Banks and Ratched, directed by Sarah Paulson, respectively.

The CW All American sports drama, ESPN documentary series The Last Dance and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere break Netflix’s monopoly. But even All American and The Last Dance have gotten help from the streamer, as they both rose in popularity due to being streamed on the Netflix platform.

Let’s not forget that Netflix has been gaining dominance over traditional television for years as more people tend to prefer to watch their marathons or record their favorite shows to watch later.

Given the social media reception of the Fate: The Winx Saga and Bridgerton trailers, Netflix should continue to dominate in 2021. This trend can continue if our current circumstances continue in the same way over the coming year.



